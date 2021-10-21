Oddsmakers project the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) will keep their three-game winning streak going, as they are favored by 12.5 points in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The game's point total is 47.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 47 points five of six times.

Chicago's games have gone over 47 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 44.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.3 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 51.6, 4.6 points above Sunday's total of 47.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Buccaneers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Buccaneers score 11.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Bears surrender (20.7).

Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.

The Buccaneers average 426.0 yards per game, 95.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Bears allow per contest.

When Tampa Bay picks up over 330.8 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have six giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 3-3-0 this year.

Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Bears score 7.7 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Buccaneers allow (24.0).

The Bears collect 246.2 yards per game, 89.5 fewer yards than the 335.7 the Buccaneers give up.

The Bears have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.

At home, as 12.5-point favorites or greater, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

In three home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total each time.

Buccaneers home games this season average 50.8 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Away from home, Chicago has only one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

This year, in three road games, Chicago has gone over the total once.

This season, Bears away games average 45.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

