The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked run defense will visit the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 15th-ranked run offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Mountaineers are 4.5-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for TCU vs. West Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total TCU -4.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

TCU and its opponents have combined to go over the current 56.5-point total in all five games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 9.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.0 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

Horned Frogs games this season feature an average total of 60.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mountaineers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

TCU has eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs score 14.7 more points per game (37.2) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.5).

When TCU records more than 22.5 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Horned Frogs collect 108.1 more yards per game (458.8) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (350.7).

In games that TCU piles up over 350.7 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for TCU at SISportsbook.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Mountaineers put up 28.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Horned Frogs allow (32.0).

The Mountaineers average 70.5 fewer yards per game (374.7) than the Horned Frogs allow per matchup (445.2).

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Horned Frogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats