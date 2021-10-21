Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland
Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (3-3) play the Cleveland Browns (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
231.5
-113
1.5
125
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Browns Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater has passed for 1,514 yards (252.3 per game) while completing 70.2% of his passes (139-for-198), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 66 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 11.0 yards per game.
- The Broncos have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater has attempted 26 of his 198 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Bridgewater's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Browns are 231.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Bridgewater did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Browns.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The 243.7 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Bridgewater racked up 334 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Bridgewater has recorded 687 passing yards (229.0 per game) while connecting on 66 of 103 passes (64.1% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
53
24.2%
33
471
2
7
24.1%
Tim Patrick
34
15.5%
25
344
3
5
17.2%
Noah Fant
42
19.2%
30
273
3
7
24.1%
