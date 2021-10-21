Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (3-3) play the Cleveland Browns (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 231.5 -113 1.5 125

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has passed for 1,514 yards (252.3 per game) while completing 70.2% of his passes (139-for-198), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 66 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

The Broncos have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater has attempted 26 of his 198 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Bridgewater's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Browns are 231.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Bridgewater did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Browns.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The 243.7 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Browns' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Bridgewater racked up 334 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with three interceptions.

Over his last three games, Bridgewater has recorded 687 passing yards (229.0 per game) while connecting on 66 of 103 passes (64.1% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 53 24.2% 33 471 2 7 24.1% Tim Patrick 34 15.5% 25 344 3 5 17.2% Noah Fant 42 19.2% 30 273 3 7 24.1%

