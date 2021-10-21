October 21, 2021
Publish date:

Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (3-3) play the Cleveland Browns (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

231.5

-113

1.5

125

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has passed for 1,514 yards (252.3 per game) while completing 70.2% of his passes (139-for-198), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 66 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 11.0 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater has attempted 26 of his 198 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Bridgewater's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Browns are 231.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Bridgewater did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Browns.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The 243.7 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Bridgewater racked up 334 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with three interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Bridgewater has recorded 687 passing yards (229.0 per game) while connecting on 66 of 103 passes (64.1% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

53

24.2%

33

471

2

7

24.1%

Tim Patrick

34

15.5%

25

344

3

5

17.2%

Noah Fant

42

19.2%

30

273

3

7

24.1%

