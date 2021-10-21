Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is favored by 20.5 points. The game has a point total set at 45.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -20.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 38.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.9 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.9, 6.9 points above Saturday's total of 45.

The 50.5 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Aggies put up 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks surrender (21.7).

Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Aggies rack up 384.4 yards per game, 57.7 more yards than the 326.7 the Gamecocks give up per matchup.

When Texas A&M piles up over 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 16 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

South Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Gamecocks average 5.5 more points per game (21.9) than the Aggies allow (16.4).

South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 16.4 points.

The Gamecocks rack up 350.3 yards per game, just 0.4 more than the 349.9 the Aggies give up.

South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 349.9 yards.

This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (8).

Season Stats