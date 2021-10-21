Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is favored by 20.5 points. The game has a point total set at 45.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-20.5
45
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.5, is 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 38.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.9 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.9, 6.9 points above Saturday's total of 45.
- The 50.5 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Aggies put up 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks surrender (21.7).
- Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Aggies rack up 384.4 yards per game, 57.7 more yards than the 326.7 the Gamecocks give up per matchup.
- When Texas A&M piles up over 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 16 takeaways .
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Gamecocks average 5.5 more points per game (21.9) than the Aggies allow (16.4).
- South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 16.4 points.
- The Gamecocks rack up 350.3 yards per game, just 0.4 more than the 349.9 the Aggies give up.
- South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 349.9 yards.
- This season the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|South Carolina
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
21.9
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.7
384.4
Avg. Total Yards
350.3
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.7
11
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
16