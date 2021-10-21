Oddsmakers expect a close game between Big 12 rivals when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas State Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kansas State is a 1-point underdogs. A total of 60.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -1 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over 60.5 points three of seven times.

Kansas State's games have gone over 60.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 63 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.4 points more than the 56.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Red Raiders and their opponents score an average of 59.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 8.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas Tech is 4-3-0 this season.

The Red Raiders are 3-1 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Red Raiders average 11.0 more points per game (35.7) than the Wildcats allow (24.7).

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.

The Red Raiders average 455.0 yards per game, 99.8 more yards than the 355.2 the Wildcats allow per matchup.

When Texas Tech totals more than 355.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (7).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Wildcats have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Kansas State's games this season have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Wildcats rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Red Raiders give up (31.4).

The Wildcats collect 29.3 fewer yards per game (357.3) than the Red Raiders give up (386.6).

Kansas State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 386.6 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Red Raiders have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats