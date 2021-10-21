In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tim Patrick and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Patrick and the Denver Broncos (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (3-3) in Week 7 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 43.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick's 25 grabs (34 targets) have netted him 344 yards (57.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Patrick has been the target of 34 of his team's 219 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.9% of the time while running the football 41.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Patrick had 65 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (43.5).

Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Browns.

The Browns have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 243.7 yards per game through the air.

The Browns have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Patrick was targeted six times, totaling 42 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Patrick has totaled 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 21 targets in his last three games.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 34 15.5% 25 344 3 5 17.2% Courtland Sutton 53 24.2% 33 471 2 7 24.1% Noah Fant 42 19.2% 30 273 3 7 24.1% Melvin Gordon III 16 7.3% 13 119 0 1 3.4%

Powered By Data Skrive