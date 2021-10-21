October 21, 2021
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland

Author:

In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tim Patrick and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Patrick and the Denver Broncos (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (3-3) in Week 7 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

43.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick's 25 grabs (34 targets) have netted him 344 yards (57.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Patrick has been the target of 34 of his team's 219 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.9% of the time while running the football 41.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Patrick had 65 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 21.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (43.5).
  • Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Browns.
  • The Browns have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 243.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Browns have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (2.3 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Patrick was targeted six times, totaling 42 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Patrick has totaled 170 receiving yards (56.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 21 targets in his last three games.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

34

15.5%

25

344

3

5

17.2%

Courtland Sutton

53

24.2%

33

471

2

7

24.1%

Noah Fant

42

19.2%

30

273

3

7

24.1%

Melvin Gordon III

16

7.3%

13

119

0

1

3.4%

