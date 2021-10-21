Publish date:
UAB vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the UAB Blazers (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Rice Owls (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at Protective Stadium. UAB is favored by 23 points. The contest has an over/under of 45.
Odds for UAB vs. Rice
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-23
45
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in five of six games this season.
- Rice's games have gone over 45 points in five of six chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 42.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 58.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.7 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.
- Blazers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 5.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- This year, the Blazers average 13.6 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Owls allow (39.7).
- The Blazers rack up 73.7 fewer yards per game (364.3), than the Owls give up per matchup (438.0).
- This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (7).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 23 points or more.
- Rice has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Owls put up 3.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Blazers give up (19.0).
- Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 19.0 points.
- The Owls average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (308.5) than the Blazers give up (321.7).
- In games that Rice picks up over 321.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls have 12 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Rice
26.1
Avg. Points Scored
16.0
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
39.7
364.3
Avg. Total Yards
308.5
321.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
438.0
10
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
7