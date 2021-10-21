Oddsmakers heavily favor the UAB Blazers (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Rice Owls (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at Protective Stadium. UAB is favored by 23 points. The contest has an over/under of 45.

Odds for UAB vs. Rice

Favorite Spread Total UAB -23 45

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in five of six games this season.

Rice's games have gone over 45 points in five of six chances this season.

Saturday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 42.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 58.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.7 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.

Blazers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 5.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Blazers average 13.6 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Owls allow (39.7).

The Blazers rack up 73.7 fewer yards per game (364.3), than the Owls give up per matchup (438.0).

This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (7).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread one time this year.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 23 points or more.

Rice has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Owls put up 3.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Blazers give up (19.0).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 19.0 points.

The Owls average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (308.5) than the Blazers give up (321.7).

In games that Rice picks up over 321.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls have 12 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats