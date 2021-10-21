Publish date:
Memphis vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Memphis Tigers (4-3, 0-0 AAC) visit the UCF Knights (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 22, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at the Bounce House. UCF is a 1-point underdog. The over/under is set at 63.5.
Odds for Memphis vs. UCF
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-1
63.5
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis' games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of six times.
- UCF's games have gone over 63.5 points in five of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 70.1 points per game, 6.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 0.9 points greater than the 62.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Tigers games have an average total of 61.6 points this season, 1.9 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 63.1 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Memphis has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers average 3.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Knights surrender (32.2).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.2 points.
- The Tigers rack up 101.5 more yards per game (485.7) than the Knights give up per matchup (384.2).
- When Memphis amasses more than 384.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Knights have forced (9).
UCF Stats and Trends
- So far this year UCF has one win against the spread.
- The Knights have been underdogs by 1 point or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- UCF's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- The Knights rack up 3.8 more points per game (34.2) than the Tigers allow (30.4).
- UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.
- The Knights average only 14.1 more yards per game (440.2) than the Tigers allow per outing (426.1).
- UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 426.1 yards.
- The Knights have turned the ball over nine times this season, six more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|UCF
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
34.2
30.4
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
485.7
Avg. Total Yards
440.2
426.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.2
11
Giveaways
9
3
Takeaways
9