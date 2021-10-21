The Memphis Tigers (4-3, 0-0 AAC) visit the UCF Knights (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 22, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at the Bounce House. UCF is a 1-point underdog. The over/under is set at 63.5.

Odds for Memphis vs. UCF

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -1 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Memphis' games this season have gone over 63.5 points three of six times.

UCF's games have gone over 63.5 points in five of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.1 points per game, 6.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.9 points greater than the 62.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Tigers games have an average total of 61.6 points this season, 1.9 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 63.1 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Memphis has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers average 3.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Knights surrender (32.2).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.2 points.

The Tigers rack up 101.5 more yards per game (485.7) than the Knights give up per matchup (384.2).

When Memphis amasses more than 384.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Knights have forced (9).

UCF Stats and Trends

So far this year UCF has one win against the spread.

The Knights have been underdogs by 1 point or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

UCF's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Knights rack up 3.8 more points per game (34.2) than the Tigers allow (30.4).

UCF is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.4 points.

The Knights average only 14.1 more yards per game (440.2) than the Tigers allow per outing (426.1).

UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 426.1 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over nine times this season, six more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

Season Stats