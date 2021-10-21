The UCLA Bruins (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will put their eighth-ranked run defense to the test against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the No. 24 running attack in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Bruins are favored by only 2 points in the game. The over/under is 60.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -2 60.5

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 60.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 67.4 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 14.4 points more than the 46.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 61.9 points per game in 2021, 1.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.3 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bruins are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.

UCLA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Bruins put up 12.6 more points per game (33.6) than the Ducks surrender (21.0).

When UCLA records more than 21.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bruins average only 17.6 more yards per game (425.4), than the Ducks allow per matchup (407.8).

In games that UCLA piles up more than 407.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Bruins have five turnovers, eight fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has one win against the spread in six games this season.

The Ducks have been underdogs by 2 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Ducks rack up 8.7 more points per game (33.8) than the Bruins surrender (25.1).

Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.

The Ducks collect 45.4 more yards per game (426.7) than the Bruins allow (381.3).

Oregon is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 381.3 yards.

The Ducks have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats