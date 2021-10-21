Publish date:
UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UCLA Bruins (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will put their eighth-ranked run defense to the test against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the No. 24 running attack in the nation, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Bruins are favored by only 2 points in the game. The over/under is 60.5 for this game.
Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-2
60.5
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Oregon's games have gone over 60.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 67.4 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 14.4 points more than the 46.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 61.9 points per game in 2021, 1.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 58.3 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Bruins are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.
- UCLA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Bruins put up 12.6 more points per game (33.6) than the Ducks surrender (21.0).
- When UCLA records more than 21.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bruins average only 17.6 more yards per game (425.4), than the Ducks allow per matchup (407.8).
- In games that UCLA piles up more than 407.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Bruins have five turnovers, eight fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (13).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has one win against the spread in six games this season.
- The Ducks have been underdogs by 2 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Ducks rack up 8.7 more points per game (33.8) than the Bruins surrender (25.1).
- Oregon is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.
- The Ducks collect 45.4 more yards per game (426.7) than the Bruins allow (381.3).
- Oregon is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 381.3 yards.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over four times, seven fewer times than the Bruins have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Oregon
33.6
Avg. Points Scored
33.8
25.1
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
426.7
381.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.8
5
Giveaways
4
11
Takeaways
13