Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Utah Utes (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Reser Stadium. Utah is favored by 3 points. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah
-3
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 10.6 points above the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Utes and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 5.7 points below the 62.2 points per game average total in Beavers games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.
- The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Utes average 31.5 points per game, 8.3 more than the Beavers surrender per matchup (23.2).
- When Utah scores more than 23.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Utes rack up 20.0 more yards per game (401.2) than the Beavers allow per outing (381.2).
- When Utah totals over 381.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Utes have 10 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Beavers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Oregon State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Beavers put up 11.3 more points per game (34.0) than the Utes surrender (22.7).
- When Oregon State records more than 22.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Beavers rack up 94.8 more yards per game (441.8) than the Utes allow per outing (347.0).
- Oregon State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 347.0 yards.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Utes have forced (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon State
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
34.0
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
401.2
Avg. Total Yards
441.8
347.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
381.2
10
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
12