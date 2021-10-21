Oddsmakers give the Utah Utes (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Reser Stadium. Utah is favored by 3 points. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Utah -3 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 65.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points above the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Utes and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 5.7 points below the 62.2 points per game average total in Beavers games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Utah has two wins against the spread.

The Utes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Utes average 31.5 points per game, 8.3 more than the Beavers surrender per matchup (23.2).

When Utah scores more than 23.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Utes rack up 20.0 more yards per game (401.2) than the Beavers allow per outing (381.2).

When Utah totals over 381.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Utes have 10 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Oregon State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Beavers put up 11.3 more points per game (34.0) than the Utes surrender (22.7).

When Oregon State records more than 22.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Beavers rack up 94.8 more yards per game (441.8) than the Utes allow per outing (347.0).

Oregon State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 347.0 yards.

The Beavers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Utes have forced (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats