The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 6.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup against the No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (7-0, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -6.5 59.5

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

Louisiana Tech's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.9 points per game, 7.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.4 points greater than the 50.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.6 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 6.5 points or more so far this season.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Roadrunners score 7.6 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulldogs allow (31.0).

When UTSA records more than 31.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Roadrunners collect 446.3 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 457.2 the Bulldogs give up per outing.

In games that UTSA piles up over 457.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (28.3) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.1).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.1 points.

The Bulldogs collect 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (322.6).

In games that Louisiana Tech churns out more than 322.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats