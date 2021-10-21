Publish date:
UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 6.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup against the No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (7-0, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 59.5 points.
Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UTSA
-6.5
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- Louisiana Tech's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 66.9 points per game, 7.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 9.4 points greater than the 50.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.6 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- In UTSA's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 6.5 points or more so far this season.
- UTSA's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Roadrunners score 7.6 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulldogs allow (31.0).
- When UTSA records more than 31.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners collect 446.3 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 457.2 the Bulldogs give up per outing.
- In games that UTSA piles up over 457.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (28.3) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.1).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.1 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (322.6).
- In games that Louisiana Tech churns out more than 322.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|Louisiana Tech
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
19.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.0
446.3
Avg. Total Yards
390.7
322.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
457.2
7
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
12