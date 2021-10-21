Oddsmakers give the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is set at 63.5 points for the game.

Odds for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -7 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Virginia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 63.5 points only two times this year.

Georgia Tech's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.

This contest's total is 13.4 points greater than the 50.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cavaliers and their opponents have scored an average of 65.8 points per game in 2021, 2.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 63.5 over/under in this game is 5.9 points above the 57.6 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia is 4-2-0 this year.

This season, the Cavaliers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Cavaliers rack up 10.4 more points per game (36.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up (25.7).

When Virginia scores more than 25.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cavaliers collect 143.2 more yards per game (525.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up per matchup (382.5).

When Virginia amasses more than 382.5 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (9).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Georgia Tech has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 4.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Cavaliers give up (24.4).

Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up just 10.4 fewer yards per game (402.7) than the Cavaliers give up (413.1).

When Georgia Tech amasses over 413.1 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Yellow Jackets have six turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (8).

Season Stats