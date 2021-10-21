The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 0-0 ACC) are 3-point favorites when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-4, 0-0 ACC) in conference play on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Lane Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 45.5 points.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -3 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over 45.5 points three of six times.

In 42.9% of Syracuse's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.3 points above the 43.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.8 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 5.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Hokies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Hokies score just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Orange give up (23.0).

Virginia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.0 points.

The Hokies rack up only 2.8 more yards per game (311.8), than the Orange give up per contest (309.0).

When Virginia Tech totals more than 309.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Orange have forced (6).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This year, the Orange have an against-the-spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Orange put up 29.0 points per game, 8.8 more than the Hokies allow (20.2).

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.

The Orange rack up 50.5 more yards per game (404.0) than the Hokies allow (353.5).

When Syracuse churns out more than 353.5 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Orange have turned the ball over eight times, while the Hokies have forced 8 turnovers.

Season Stats