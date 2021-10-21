The Army Black Knights (4-2) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-0). The over/under is set at 52.5.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Army

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -3 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points in four of six games this season.

Army's games have gone over 52.5 points in three of six chances this season.

Saturday's total is 17.2 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.

The 42 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

Demon Deacons games this season feature an average total of 63.0 points, a number 10.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Demon Deacons average 18.0 more points per game (38.7) than the Black Knights give up (20.7).

Wake Forest is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.7 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 159.8 more yards per game (441.5) than the Black Knights allow per contest (281.7).

In games that Wake Forest picks up more than 281.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over six times, while the Black Knights have forced six.

Army Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Army is 3-3-0 this year.

This season, the Black Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Army's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Black Knights score 31.0 points per game, 9.7 more than the Demon Deacons give up (21.3).

Army is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.

The Black Knights collect 367.5 yards per game, 43.7 fewer yards than the 411.2 the Demon Deacons give up.

In games that Army picks up over 411.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats