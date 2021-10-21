Publish date:
Wake Forest vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Army Black Knights (4-2) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-0). The over/under is set at 52.5.
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Army
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wake Forest
-3
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points in four of six games this season.
- Army's games have gone over 52.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 17.2 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.
- The 42 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- Demon Deacons games this season feature an average total of 63.0 points, a number 10.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
- Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Demon Deacons average 18.0 more points per game (38.7) than the Black Knights give up (20.7).
- Wake Forest is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.7 points.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 159.8 more yards per game (441.5) than the Black Knights allow per contest (281.7).
- In games that Wake Forest picks up more than 281.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over six times, while the Black Knights have forced six.
Army Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Army is 3-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Black Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Army's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Black Knights score 31.0 points per game, 9.7 more than the Demon Deacons give up (21.3).
- Army is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.3 points.
- The Black Knights collect 367.5 yards per game, 43.7 fewer yards than the 411.2 the Demon Deacons give up.
- In games that Army picks up over 411.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Army
38.7
Avg. Points Scored
31.0
21.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
367.5
411.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
281.7
6
Giveaways
4
14
Takeaways
6