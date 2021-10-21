The Washington Huskies (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are massive, 17.5-point favorites on the road at Arizona Stadium against the Arizona Wildcats (0-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, October 22, 2021. Both teams have stout pass defenses, with the Huskies fourth against the pass in the nation, and the Wildcats 10th defending the passing game. The contest's point total is set at 46.5.

Odds for Washington vs. Arizona

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Washington -17.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in three of five games this season.

In 50% of Arizona's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 46.5.

Friday's total is 9.0 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 52.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.8 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

Huskies games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has one win against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Huskies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Huskies put up 23.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Wildcats allow per contest (32.0).

The Huskies collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (357.2), than the Wildcats allow per matchup (371.8).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).

Arizona Stats and Trends

So far this year Arizona has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Wildcats average 6.3 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Huskies give up (20.3).

The Wildcats rack up 349.0 yards per game, just 6.7 more than the 342.3 the Huskies allow.

In games that Arizona amasses over 342.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (8).

Season Stats