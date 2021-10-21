The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-4, 0-0 C-USA), who have college football's first-ranked passing offense, meet the Florida International Panthers (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) and their 12th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Hilltoppers are massive, 15-point favorites. The over/under is set at 77 for the contest.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida International

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -15 77

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have scored at least 77 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 77 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.6, is 8.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 72.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.9 fewer than the 77 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 63.8, 13.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 77 .

The 77 total in this game is 21.5 points higher than the 55.5 average total in Panthers games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Hilltoppers average 40.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the Panthers give up per contest (36.8).

When Western Kentucky records more than 36.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hilltoppers average 545.0 yards per game, 63.0 more yards than the 482.0 the Panthers allow per contest.

Western Kentucky is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 482.0 yards.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (3).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has one win against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Panthers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Florida International has gone over the point total in 80% of its opportunities this year (four times over five games with a set point total).

The Panthers average 27.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Hilltoppers surrender (35.3).

The Panthers average 40.9 fewer yards per game (433.8) than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (474.7).

In games that Florida International amasses over 474.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Hilltoppers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats