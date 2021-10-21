Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Toledo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) are small, 1.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. A 54.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-1.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Toledo's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 9.5 points above the 45 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.4, 6.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The 54.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Rockets games this season.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan is 4-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-1-1 ATS in those games.
- Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Broncos score 12.3 more points per game (31.0) than the Rockets surrender (18.7).
- When Western Michigan records more than 18.7 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Broncos average 438.4 yards per game, 122.1 more yards than the 316.3 the Rockets allow per outing.
- When Western Michigan piles up more than 316.3 yards, the team is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Rockets have forced (12).
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Toledo is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Rockets have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Rockets score just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos surrender (26.3).
- When Toledo puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rockets rack up 386.4 yards per game, 67.0 more yards than the 319.4 the Broncos give up.
- In games that Toledo amasses more than 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over two times, seven fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Toledo
31.0
Avg. Points Scored
27.7
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
438.4
Avg. Total Yards
386.4
319.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.3
6
Giveaways
2
9
Takeaways
12