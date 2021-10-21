The Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) are small, 1.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the The Glass Bowl. A 54.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -1.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Toledo's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 9.5 points above the 45 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.4, 6.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.

The 54.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Rockets games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan is 4-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-1-1 ATS in those games.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Broncos score 12.3 more points per game (31.0) than the Rockets surrender (18.7).

When Western Michigan records more than 18.7 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos average 438.4 yards per game, 122.1 more yards than the 316.3 the Rockets allow per outing.

When Western Michigan piles up more than 316.3 yards, the team is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Rockets have forced (12).

Toledo Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Toledo is 3-3-0 this season.

The Rockets have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Rockets score just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos surrender (26.3).

When Toledo puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rockets rack up 386.4 yards per game, 67.0 more yards than the 319.4 the Broncos give up.

In games that Toledo amasses more than 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Rockets have turned the ball over two times, seven fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats