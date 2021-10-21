The Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten), who have college football's 23rd-ranked scoring defense, play the No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and their fifth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Badgers are 3-point favorites. A total of 40 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -3 40

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in three of six games this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points greater than the 33.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 45.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 13.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Badgers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Badgers score 5.7 more points per game (19.7) than the Boilermakers allow (14.0).

When Wisconsin scores more than 14.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Badgers collect 73.2 more yards per game (368.0) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (294.8).

Wisconsin is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 294.8 yards.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 15 times, nine more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (6).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Purdue's games this season have not gone over any of six set point totals.

This season the Boilermakers average 4.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Badgers allow (19.3).

When Purdue records more than 19.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Boilermakers average 197.2 more yards per game (423.0) than the Badgers allow per matchup (225.8).

In games that Purdue amasses more than 225.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over four more times (8 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats