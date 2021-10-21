MWC foes square off when the Wyoming Cowboys (4-2, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming is favored by 20 points. The over/under for the game is set at 40.5.

Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -20 40.5

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in three of five games this season.

So far this season, 50% of New Mexico's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 40.5.

The two teams combine to average 39.3 points per game, 1.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.2, 9.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 40.5.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 8.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread once this season.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 20 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Cowboys rack up 25.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Lobos allow per contest (28.7).

Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.7 points.

The Cowboys rack up 28.7 fewer yards per game (333.3), than the Lobos give up per outing (362.0).

In games that Wyoming churns out more than 362.0 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (8).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this year.

This year, the Lobos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Lobos average 8.3 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Cowboys give up (22.3).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.

The Lobos rack up 253.6 yards per game, 66.2 fewer yards than the 319.8 the Cowboys allow.

The Lobos have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats