October 22, 2021
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

Author:

Before A.J. Green hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Green and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) square off against the Houston Texans (1-5) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green has caught 21 passes on 32 targets for 340 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 56.7 yards per game.
  • Green has been the target of 16.4% (32 total) of his team's 195 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Green has averaged 65.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 65.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Texans, Green has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • This week Green will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Green caught five passes for 79 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
  • Green has 11 catches on 14 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 53.0 yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

32

16.4%

21

340

3

8

21.6%

DeAndre Hopkins

38

19.5%

26

367

6

10

27.0%

Christian Kirk

31

15.9%

26

358

3

3

8.1%

Rondale Moore

28

14.4%

24

286

1

5

13.5%

