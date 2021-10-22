Before A.J. Green hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Green and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) square off against the Houston Texans (1-5) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has caught 21 passes on 32 targets for 340 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Green has been the target of 16.4% (32 total) of his team's 195 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Green has averaged 65.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 65.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Texans, Green has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Green's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

This week Green will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.8 yards allowed per game).

With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Green caught five passes for 79 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.

Green has 11 catches on 14 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 53.0 yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 32 16.4% 21 340 3 8 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 38 19.5% 26 367 6 10 27.0% Christian Kirk 31 15.9% 26 358 3 3 8.1% Rondale Moore 28 14.4% 24 286 1 5 13.5%

