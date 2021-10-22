Publish date:
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green has caught 21 passes on 32 targets for 340 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 56.7 yards per game.
- Green has been the target of 16.4% (32 total) of his team's 195 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Green has averaged 65.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 65.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups with the Texans, Green has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- This week Green will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.8 yards allowed per game).
- With nine passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Green caught five passes for 79 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
- Green has 11 catches on 14 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 53.0 yards per game.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
32
16.4%
21
340
3
8
21.6%
DeAndre Hopkins
38
19.5%
26
367
6
10
27.0%
Christian Kirk
31
15.9%
26
358
3
3
8.1%
Rondale Moore
28
14.4%
24
286
1
5
13.5%
