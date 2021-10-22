Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 385 yards (64.2 per game), with two touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 21 catches for 166 yards (27.7 per game) and four receiving TDs.
- He has handled 83, or 52.9%, of his team's 157 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers have thrown the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Washington
- Jones' 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Football Team are 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of two games versus the Football Team Jones has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Jones will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 113.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- The Packers are up against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bears, Jones carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards (5.8 yards per attempt).
- Jones also put up 34 yards on four receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- Jones has 227 rushing yards on 42 attempts (75.7 yards per carry) over his last three outings.
- He's also grabbed 11 passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
83
52.9%
385
2
22
73.3%
4.6
A.J. Dillon
49
31.2%
225
0
6
20.0%
4.6
Aaron Rodgers
14
8.9%
27
2
2
6.7%
1.9
Kylin Hill
7
4.5%
22
0
0
0.0%
3.1
