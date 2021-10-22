Before placing any bets on Aaron Jones' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' Green Bay Packers (5-1) and the Washington Football Team (2-4) meet in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 385 yards (64.2 per game), with two touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 21 catches for 166 yards (27.7 per game) and four receiving TDs.

He has handled 83, or 52.9%, of his team's 157 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have thrown the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Washington

Jones' 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Football Team are 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games versus the Football Team Jones has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Jones will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 113.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

The Packers are up against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (six this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Jones carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards (5.8 yards per attempt).

Jones also put up 34 yards on four receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Jones has 227 rushing yards on 42 attempts (75.7 yards per carry) over his last three outings.

He's also grabbed 11 passes for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 83 52.9% 385 2 22 73.3% 4.6 A.J. Dillon 49 31.2% 225 0 6 20.0% 4.6 Aaron Rodgers 14 8.9% 27 2 2 6.7% 1.9 Kylin Hill 7 4.5% 22 0 0 0.0% 3.1

Powered By Data Skrive