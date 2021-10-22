October 22, 2021
BETTING
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has 1,436 passing yards (239.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 14 times for 27 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per game.
  • The Packers have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Rodgers has attempted 29 of his 186 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Rodgers averaged 270.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team, 17.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Rodgers had a touchdown pass in all of those outings against the Football Team, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 317.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have given up 16 passing TDs this year (2.7 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Rodgers racked up 195 yards while completing 73.9% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Rodgers tacked on seven carries for 19 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Rodgers has collected 787 passing yards (262.3 per game) while going 64-for-98 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 21 rushing yards (7.0 ypg) on 10 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

66

34.2%

46

668

2

7

22.6%

Aaron Jones

23

11.9%

21

166

4

7

22.6%

Randall Cobb

14

7.3%

11

157

2

3

9.7%

