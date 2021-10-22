Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has 1,436 passing yards (239.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 14 times for 27 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per game.
- The Packers have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
- Rodgers has attempted 29 of his 186 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Washington
- Rodgers averaged 270.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team, 17.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Rodgers had a touchdown pass in all of those outings against the Football Team, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 317.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have given up 16 passing TDs this year (2.7 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bears, Rodgers racked up 195 yards while completing 73.9% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Rodgers tacked on seven carries for 19 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Rodgers has collected 787 passing yards (262.3 per game) while going 64-for-98 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 21 rushing yards (7.0 ypg) on 10 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
66
34.2%
46
668
2
7
22.6%
Aaron Jones
23
11.9%
21
166
4
7
22.6%
Randall Cobb
14
7.3%
11
157
2
3
9.7%
Powered By Data Skrive