Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) square off against the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has 1,436 passing yards (239.3 ypg), completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 14 times for 27 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per game.

The Packers have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers has attempted 29 of his 186 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Washington

Rodgers averaged 270.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Football Team, 17.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Rodgers had a touchdown pass in all of those outings against the Football Team, while throwing multiple TDs two times.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 317.3 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have given up 16 passing TDs this year (2.7 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Rodgers racked up 195 yards while completing 73.9% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.

Rodgers tacked on seven carries for 19 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Over his last three games, Rodgers has collected 787 passing yards (262.3 per game) while going 64-for-98 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and one interception.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 21 rushing yards (7.0 ypg) on 10 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 66 34.2% 46 668 2 7 22.6% Aaron Jones 23 11.9% 21 166 4 7 22.6% Randall Cobb 14 7.3% 11 157 2 3 9.7%

