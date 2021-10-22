The Air Force Falcons (6-1, 0-0 MWC) will put their ninth-ranked run defense to the test against the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (6-0, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 20 running attack in college football, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Falcons are favored by 3 points in the game. The over/under is set at 39 points for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in three of six games (50%) this season.

San Diego State's games have gone over 39 points in three of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 25.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points greater than the 32.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.7, 9.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 39.

The 39-point over/under for this game is five points below the 44 points per game average total in Aztecs games this season.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 5-1-0 this year.

So far this season, the Falcons have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Falcons score 15.4 more points per game (31.4) than the Aztecs allow (16).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16 points.

The Falcons average 132.8 more yards per game (415.3) than the Aztecs allow per contest (282.5).

In games that Air Force picks up over 282.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Falcons have four turnovers, six fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Aztecs won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Aztecs average 32.8 points per game, 16.5 more than the Falcons surrender (16.3).

When San Diego State puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Aztecs average 348.5 yards per game, 59.6 more yards than the 288.9 the Falcons allow.

When San Diego State churns out more than 288.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Aztecs have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats