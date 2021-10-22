October 22, 2021
Alabama vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Volunteers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) and the fifth-ranked run offense will meet the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 0-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Crimson Tide are heavily favored by 25 points in the outing. A 67.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama and its opponents have combined for 67.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
  • Tennessee's games have gone over 67.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 84.3 points per game, 16.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 24.5 points more than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 61.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 62.5 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Alabama is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Crimson Tide have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 25 points or more.
  • Alabama's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Crimson Tide average 22.1 more points per game (45.0) than the Volunteers allow (22.9).
  • Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 113.6 more yards per game (481.6) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (368.0).
  • When Alabama picks up more than 368.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Volunteers have forced (9).
  • Tennessee has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year the Volunteers score 19.2 more points per game (39.3) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.1).
  • Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.1 points.
  • The Volunteers average 172.6 more yards per game (473.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (300.4).
  • In games that Tennessee churns out more than 300.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Volunteers have turned the ball over seven times, five fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats

AlabamaStatsTennessee

45.0

Avg. Points Scored

39.3

20.1

Avg. Points Allowed

22.9

481.6

Avg. Total Yards

473.0

300.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

368.0

5

Giveaways

7

12

Takeaways

9