Alabama vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have combined for 67.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this year.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 67.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 84.3 points per game, 16.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 24.5 points more than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 61.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62.5 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 25 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide average 22.1 more points per game (45.0) than the Volunteers allow (22.9).
- Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 113.6 more yards per game (481.6) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (368.0).
- When Alabama picks up more than 368.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Volunteers have forced (9).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Volunteers score 19.2 more points per game (39.3) than the Crimson Tide allow (20.1).
- Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.1 points.
- The Volunteers average 172.6 more yards per game (473.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (300.4).
- In games that Tennessee churns out more than 300.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over seven times, five fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Tennessee
45.0
Avg. Points Scored
39.3
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
481.6
Avg. Total Yards
473.0
300.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
368.0
5
Giveaways
7
12
Takeaways
9