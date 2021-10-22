October 22, 2021
Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Chicago vs. Tampa Bay

There will be player prop bet markets available for Allen Robinson II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Robinson's Chicago Bears (3-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take the field in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has collected 234 yards on 21 catches with one touchdown this season, averaging 39.0 yards per game on 36 targets.
  • So far this season, 24.2% of the 149 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 46.0% of the time while running the ball 54.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Robinson's 56.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Buccaneers are 56.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Robinson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Robinson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 292.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Packers, Robinson was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 53 yards.
  • Robinson has also contributed with 11 receptions for 148 yards over his last three games. He's been targeted 15 times, producing 49.3 yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Robinson II

36

24.2%

21

234

1

3

23.1%

Darnell Mooney

39

26.2%

25

306

1

3

23.1%

Cole Kmet

24

16.1%

14

130

0

2

15.4%

Marquise Goodwin

13

8.7%

7

75

0

1

7.7%

