There will be player prop bet markets available for Allen Robinson II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Robinson's Chicago Bears (3-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take the field in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has collected 234 yards on 21 catches with one touchdown this season, averaging 39.0 yards per game on 36 targets.

So far this season, 24.2% of the 149 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 46.0% of the time while running the ball 54.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Robinson's 56.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Buccaneers are 56.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Robinson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Robinson's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 292.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Packers, Robinson was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 53 yards.

Robinson has also contributed with 11 receptions for 148 yards over his last three games. He's been targeted 15 times, producing 49.3 yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 36 24.2% 21 234 1 3 23.1% Darnell Mooney 39 26.2% 25 306 1 3 23.1% Cole Kmet 24 16.1% 14 130 0 2 15.4% Marquise Goodwin 13 8.7% 7 75 0 1 7.7%

