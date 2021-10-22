Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Antonio Gibson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Gibson and the Washington Football Team (2-4) meet the Green Bay Packers (5-1) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has churned out a team-best 357 rushing yards (59.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 119 yards (19.8 per game) with one touchdown.

He has handled 89, or 57.8%, of his team's 154 rushing attempts this season.

The Football Team, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.0% of the time while running the ball 43.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Gibson will go up against a Packers squad that allows 108.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Packers have allowed five rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Chiefs, Gibson ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards (4.4 yards per attempt).

During his last three games, Gibson has 167 rushing yards on 44 carries (55.7 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 89 57.8% 357 3 10 45.5% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 25 16.2% 127 1 5 22.7% 5.1 J.D. McKissic 25 16.2% 100 1 4 18.2% 4.0 Jaret Patterson 9 5.8% 28 0 1 4.5% 3.1

