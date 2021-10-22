Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Washington vs. Green Bay
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has churned out a team-best 357 rushing yards (59.5 per game) with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 119 yards (19.8 per game) with one touchdown.
- He has handled 89, or 57.8%, of his team's 154 rushing attempts this season.
- The Football Team, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.0% of the time while running the ball 43.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Gibson will go up against a Packers squad that allows 108.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Packers have allowed five rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Chiefs, Gibson ran the ball 10 times for 44 yards (4.4 yards per attempt).
- During his last three games, Gibson has 167 rushing yards on 44 carries (55.7 yards per game), with three touchdowns.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
89
57.8%
357
3
10
45.5%
4.0
Taylor Heinicke
25
16.2%
127
1
5
22.7%
5.1
J.D. McKissic
25
16.2%
100
1
4
18.2%
4.0
Jaret Patterson
9
5.8%
28
0
1
4.5%
3.1
