Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (6-0) bring a six-game winning streak into a matchup with the Houston Texans (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is favored by 17.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 for this game.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Arizona's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of six times.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.6 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 0.6 points greater than the 46.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 51.1 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Arizona is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Cardinals put up 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans allow (28.7).
  • When Arizona scores more than 28.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals average only 11.8 more yards per game (403.0) than the Texans allow per contest (391.2).
  • Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 391.2 yards.
  • The Cardinals have five giveaways this season, while the Texans have eight takeaways.
  • In Houston's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Texans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 17.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this season have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • The Texans score just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.2).
  • Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
  • The Texans collect 294.3 yards per game, 48.5 fewer yards than the 342.8 the Cardinals allow.
  • In games that Houston piles up over 342.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Cardinals home games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
  • Houston is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.
  • Houston has hit the over once in three road games this year.
  • The average total in Texans away games this season is 46.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

