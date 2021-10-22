The Arizona Cardinals (6-0) bring a six-game winning streak into a matchup with the Houston Texans (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is favored by 17.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 for this game.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of six times.

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.6 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.6 points greater than the 46.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 51.1 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year, the Cardinals put up 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans allow (28.7).

When Arizona scores more than 28.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals average only 11.8 more yards per game (403.0) than the Texans allow per contest (391.2).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 391.2 yards.

The Cardinals have five giveaways this season, while the Texans have eight takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Texans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 17.5 points or more.

Houston's games this season have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Texans score just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.2).

Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.

The Texans collect 294.3 yards per game, 48.5 fewer yards than the 342.8 the Cardinals allow.

In games that Houston piles up over 342.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

This season, Cardinals home games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Houston is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.

Houston has hit the over once in three road games this year.

The average total in Texans away games this season is 46.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

