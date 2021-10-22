Publish date:
Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cardinals vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Arizona's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of six times.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points lower than the two team's combined 47.6 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 0.6 points greater than the 46.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 51.1 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Cardinals put up 3.6 more points per game (32.3) than the Texans allow (28.7).
- When Arizona scores more than 28.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cardinals average only 11.8 more yards per game (403.0) than the Texans allow per contest (391.2).
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 391.2 yards.
- The Cardinals have five giveaways this season, while the Texans have eight takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Texans.
Texans stats and trends
- In Houston's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Texans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 17.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this season have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Texans score just 2.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Cardinals give up (18.2).
- Houston is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Texans collect 294.3 yards per game, 48.5 fewer yards than the 342.8 the Cardinals allow.
- In games that Houston piles up over 342.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Texans have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (13).
Home and road insights
- This season, Cardinals home games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
- Houston is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.
- Houston has hit the over once in three road games this year.
- The average total in Texans away games this season is 46.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.