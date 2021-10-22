The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) are heavily favored by 48.5 points over the FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at War Memorial Stadium. The over/under is 60.

Odds for Arkansas vs. UAPB

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in three of eight games this season.

UAPB has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 6.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 60 over/under in this contest.

The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 53.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60 total in this game is 2.4 points above the 57.6 average total in Golden Lions games this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Razorbacks score just 1.7 fewer points per game (31.0) than the Golden Lions give up (32.7).

Arkansas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 32.7 points.

The Razorbacks rack up 459.7 yards per game, 97.9 more yards than the 361.8 the Golden Lions give up per outing.

In games that Arkansas piles up over 361.8 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Razorbacks have turned the ball over five times, five more than the Golden Lions' takeaways (0).

UAPB Stats and Trends

UAPB has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

UAPB's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Golden Lions average 22.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Razorbacks surrender (26.4).

When UAPB records more than 26.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Lions rack up 320.7 yards per game, 29.6 fewer yards than the 350.3 the Razorbacks give up.

The Golden Lions have turned the ball over zero times, seven fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (7).

