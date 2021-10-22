Publish date:
Arkansas vs. UAPB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. UAPB
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in three of eight games this season.
- UAPB has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 6.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 60 over/under in this contest.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents score an average of 53.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 60 total in this game is 2.4 points above the 57.6 average total in Golden Lions games this season.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Razorbacks score just 1.7 fewer points per game (31.0) than the Golden Lions give up (32.7).
- Arkansas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 32.7 points.
- The Razorbacks rack up 459.7 yards per game, 97.9 more yards than the 361.8 the Golden Lions give up per outing.
- In games that Arkansas piles up over 361.8 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Razorbacks have turned the ball over five times, five more than the Golden Lions' takeaways (0).
UAPB Stats and Trends
- UAPB has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- UAPB's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Golden Lions average 22.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Razorbacks surrender (26.4).
- When UAPB records more than 26.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Lions rack up 320.7 yards per game, 29.6 fewer yards than the 350.3 the Razorbacks give up.
- The Golden Lions have turned the ball over zero times, seven fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|UAPB
31.0
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
26.4
Avg. Points Allowed
32.7
459.7
Avg. Total Yards
320.7
350.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
361.8
5
Giveaways
0
7
Takeaways
0