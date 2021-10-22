The Miami Dolphins (1-5) will fight to stop their five-game losing streak as they are 2.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The total is 47.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points just two times this season.

Miami's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 37.5 points per game, 10.0 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 11.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Thus far this season Atlanta has two wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Falcons rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Dolphins allow (29.5).

The Falcons collect 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6), than the Dolphins give up per matchup (417.8).

This year, the Falcons have six turnovers, one fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (7).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

This year, the Dolphins have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Miami's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Dolphins put up 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons allow (29.6).

The Dolphins rack up 62.6 fewer yards per game (290.0) than the Falcons give up (352.6).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Home and road insights

The Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.

Dolphins home games this season average 44.8 total points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

This season, Falcons away games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

