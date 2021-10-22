Publish date:
Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Falcons vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Atlanta and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points just two times this season.
- Miami's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 37.5 points per game, 10.0 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 11.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- Falcons games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Falcons stats and trends
- Thus far this season Atlanta has two wins against the spread.
- The Falcons have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).
- This year, the Falcons rack up 8.5 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Dolphins allow (29.5).
- The Falcons collect 72.2 fewer yards per game (345.6), than the Dolphins give up per matchup (417.8).
- This year, the Falcons have six turnovers, one fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (7).
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This year, the Dolphins have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Miami's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Dolphins put up 13.1 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Falcons allow (29.6).
- The Dolphins rack up 62.6 fewer yards per game (290.0) than the Falcons give up (352.6).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Home and road insights
- The Dolphins are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.
- Dolphins home games this season average 44.8 total points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
- This season, Falcons away games average 49.5 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
