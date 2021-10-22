The Ball State Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 MAC) are 5-point favorites when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. The over/under is 51.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ball State vs. Miami (OH)

Over/Under Insights

Ball State's games this season have gone over 51.5 points four of six times.

In 42.9% of Miami (OH)'s games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 54.6 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 53.7 points per game average total in RedHawks games this season.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Ball State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals put up just 2.6 more points per game (25.6) than the RedHawks give up (23).

When Ball State scores more than 23 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cardinals average just 17.7 fewer yards per game (335.4), than the RedHawks give up per contest (353.1).

Ball State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 353.1 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ball State at SISportsbook.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered the spread two times this season.

The RedHawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Miami (OH)'s games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The RedHawks average 4.7 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Cardinals surrender (28.4).

When Miami (OH) puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The RedHawks average 392.4 yards per game, only 6.5 fewer than the 398.9 the Cardinals give up.

Miami (OH) is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 398.9 yards.

This year the RedHawks have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats