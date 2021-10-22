The Baltimore Ravens (5-1) are favored by 6.5 points as they attempt to keep their five-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The point total is 47 for the game.

Odds for Ravens vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in three of six games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's total is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 53 points per game average.

The 39 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.0 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47 over/under in this game is 0.8 points above the 46.2 average total in Bengals games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Ravens have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Ravens average 28.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the Bengals surrender per outing (18.5).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 18.5 points.

The Ravens average 90.7 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bengals allow per matchup (331.0).

In games that Baltimore totals over 331.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Bengals average 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens allow (20.5).

Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Bengals collect just 14.8 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Ravens give up per contest (359.3).

In games that Cincinnati totals over 359.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Ravens' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, at home this year.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.

In three home games this year, Baltimore has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 50.3 points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.

Cincinnati has not gone over the total in three away games this year.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

