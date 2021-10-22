Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ravens vs. Bengals
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47 points in three of six games this season.
- Cincinnati's games have gone over 47 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's total is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 53 points per game average.
- The 39 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.0 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
- Ravens games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47 over/under in this game is 0.8 points above the 46.2 average total in Bengals games this season.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Ravens have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Baltimore's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Ravens average 28.3 points per game, 9.8 more than the Bengals surrender per outing (18.5).
- Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 18.5 points.
- The Ravens average 90.7 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bengals allow per matchup (331.0).
- In games that Baltimore totals over 331.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Bengals.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Bengals average 4.2 more points per game (24.7) than the Ravens allow (20.5).
- Cincinnati is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
- The Bengals collect just 14.8 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Ravens give up per contest (359.3).
- In games that Cincinnati totals over 359.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Ravens' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, at home this year.
- The Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more at home.
- In three home games this year, Baltimore has hit the over twice.
- The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 50.3 points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).
- Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.
- Cincinnati has not gone over the total in three away games this year.
- The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).
Powered by Data Skrive.