The Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is a 12-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 57.5 points.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points only two times this season.

Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 8.4 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The Bulls and their opponents score an average of 57.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Bulls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bulls score 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips allow (38).

The Bulls average 405.3 yards per game, 37.4 fewer yards than the 442.7 the Zips give up per contest.

When Buffalo amasses over 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Zips have nine takeaways .

Akron Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Akron is 3-4-0 this year.

This season, the Zips have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 12 points or more.

Akron's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Zips average 21.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Bulls give up (27.9).

When Akron puts up more than 27.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Zips collect 346.4 yards per game, 71.6 fewer yards than the 418 the Bulls allow.

The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

