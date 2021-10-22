October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Buffalo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Buffalo Bulls (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Akron Zips (2-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is a 12-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 57.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points only two times this season.
  • Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 65.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 8.4 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
  • The Bulls and their opponents score an average of 57.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Buffalo has one win against the spread in seven games this year.
  • This season, the Bulls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Bulls score 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips allow (38).
  • The Bulls average 405.3 yards per game, 37.4 fewer yards than the 442.7 the Zips give up per contest.
  • When Buffalo amasses over 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Zips have nine takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Akron is 3-4-0 this year.
  • This season, the Zips have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 12 points or more.
  • Akron's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Zips average 21.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Bulls give up (27.9).
  • When Akron puts up more than 27.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Zips collect 346.4 yards per game, 71.6 fewer yards than the 418 the Bulls allow.
  • The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (6) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

BuffaloStatsAkron

30.6

Avg. Points Scored

21.3

27.9

Avg. Points Allowed

38

405.3

Avg. Total Yards

346.4

418

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

442.7

7

Giveaways

9

6

Takeaways

9