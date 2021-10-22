Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points only two times this season.
- Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 8.4 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- The Bulls and their opponents score an average of 57.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has one win against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Bulls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bulls score 7.4 fewer points per game (30.6) than the Zips allow (38).
- The Bulls average 405.3 yards per game, 37.4 fewer yards than the 442.7 the Zips give up per contest.
- When Buffalo amasses over 442.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bulls have seven giveaways this season, while the Zips have nine takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.
Akron Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Akron is 3-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Zips have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 12 points or more.
- Akron's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Zips average 21.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Bulls give up (27.9).
- When Akron puts up more than 27.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Zips collect 346.4 yards per game, 71.6 fewer yards than the 418 the Bulls allow.
- The Zips have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Akron
30.6
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
38
405.3
Avg. Total Yards
346.4
418
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
442.7
7
Giveaways
9
6
Takeaways
9