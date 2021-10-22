Publish date:
BYU vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.
- Washington State's games have gone over 56.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52.4 points per game, 4.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.8 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in BYU Cougars games this season is 55, 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .
- The 58.6 PPG average total in Washington State Cougars games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- In BYU's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The BYU Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).
- BYU's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The BYU Cougars put up 26.7 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per matchup the Washington State Cougars allow.
- When BYU scores more than 25.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The BYU Cougars collect only 11.7 more yards per game (404) than the Washington State Cougars allow per matchup (392.3).
- BYU is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 392.3 yards.
- The BYU Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Washington State Cougars have 15 takeaways .
Washington State Stats and Trends
- In Washington State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Washington State Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This season the Washington State Cougars score just 2.7 more points per game (25.7) than the BYU Cougars allow (23).
- When Washington State scores more than 23 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Washington State Cougars collect just 15.7 fewer yards per game (375.9) than the BYU Cougars give up per contest (391.6).
- Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 391.6 yards.
- This year the Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the BYU Cougars' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Washington State
26.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
23
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
404
Avg. Total Yards
375.9
391.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
392.3
7
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
15