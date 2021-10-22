The BYU Cougars (5-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-4.5) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Washington State Cougars (4-3). The over/under is 56.5 for this matchup.

Odds for BYU vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this season.

Washington State's games have gone over 56.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.4 points per game, 4.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.8 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

The average total in BYU Cougars games this season is 55, 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .

The 58.6 PPG average total in Washington State Cougars games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

In BYU's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The BYU Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

BYU's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The BYU Cougars put up 26.7 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 per matchup the Washington State Cougars allow.

When BYU scores more than 25.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The BYU Cougars collect only 11.7 more yards per game (404) than the Washington State Cougars allow per matchup (392.3).

BYU is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 392.3 yards.

The BYU Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Washington State Cougars have 15 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

In Washington State's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Washington State Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This season the Washington State Cougars score just 2.7 more points per game (25.7) than the BYU Cougars allow (23).

When Washington State scores more than 23 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Washington State Cougars collect just 15.7 fewer yards per game (375.9) than the BYU Cougars give up per contest (391.6).

Washington State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 391.6 yards.

This year the Washington State Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the BYU Cougars' takeaways (11).

