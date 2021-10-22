There will be player props available for C.J. Uzomah before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 7 when Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has also added 14 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 16 times, producing 27.5 yards per game.

Uzomah has been the target of 16 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Uzomah is averaging 18.9 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Ravens, 3.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).

Uzomah has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The 295 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Uzomah was targeted three times, picking up 15 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Uzomah's 10 catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 126 yards (42 ypg) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 16 9.1% 14 165 3 1 7.7% Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1%

