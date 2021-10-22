October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player props available for C.J. Uzomah before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 7 when Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah has also added 14 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 16 times, producing 27.5 yards per game.
  • Uzomah has been the target of 16 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Uzomah is averaging 18.9 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Ravens, 3.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).
  • Uzomah has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The 295 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Uzomah was targeted three times, picking up 15 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Uzomah's 10 catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 126 yards (42 ypg) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

16

9.1%

14

165

3

1

7.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

41

23.4%

27

553

5

1

7.7%

Tyler Boyd

38

21.7%

28

290

1

2

15.4%

Tee Higgins

28

16.0%

18

194

2

3

23.1%

Powered By Data Skrive