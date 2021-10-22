Publish date:
Cal vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Cal's games this season have gone over 43 points three of six times.
- Colorado's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 40.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 46.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.8 more than the 43 total in this contest.
- Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.4 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Cal Stats and Trends
- In Cal's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Golden Bears average 3.2 more points per game (23) than the Buffaloes surrender (19.8).
- When Cal scores more than 19.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears rack up 406.3 yards per game, 40 more yards than the 366.3 the Buffaloes give up per contest.
- Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out over 366.3 yards.
- This year, the Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (5).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Colorado's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This year the Buffaloes score 9.8 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Bears surrender (27).
- When Colorado records more than 27 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Buffaloes average 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears give up (408.3).
- The Buffaloes have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Colorado
23
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
27
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
406.3
Avg. Total Yards
260.5
408.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
366.3
6
Giveaways
5
8
Takeaways
5