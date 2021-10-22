October 22, 2021
BETTING
Cal vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at California Memorial Stadium. Colorado is an 8.5-point underdog. A total of 43 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Cal vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

  • Cal's games this season have gone over 43 points three of six times.
  • Colorado's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 40.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 46.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.8 more than the 43 total in this contest.
  • Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48.4 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Cal's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.
  • Cal's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
  • The Golden Bears average 3.2 more points per game (23) than the Buffaloes surrender (19.8).
  • When Cal scores more than 19.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Golden Bears rack up 406.3 yards per game, 40 more yards than the 366.3 the Buffaloes give up per contest.
  • Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out over 366.3 yards.
  • This year, the Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (5).
  • Colorado has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Colorado's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • This year the Buffaloes score 9.8 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Bears surrender (27).
  • When Colorado records more than 27 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Buffaloes average 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears give up (408.3).
  • The Buffaloes have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have eight takeaways .
Season Stats

CalStatsColorado

23

Avg. Points Scored

17.2

27

Avg. Points Allowed

19.8

406.3

Avg. Total Yards

260.5

408.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

366.3

6

Giveaways

5

8

Takeaways

5