The California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 rivals at California Memorial Stadium. Colorado is an 8.5-point underdog. A total of 43 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Cal vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Cal's games this season have gone over 43 points three of six times.

Colorado's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 40.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 46.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.8 more than the 43 total in this contest.

Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Cal Stats and Trends

In Cal's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Cal's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Golden Bears average 3.2 more points per game (23) than the Buffaloes surrender (19.8).

When Cal scores more than 19.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears rack up 406.3 yards per game, 40 more yards than the 366.3 the Buffaloes give up per contest.

Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out over 366.3 yards.

This year, the Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (5).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Colorado's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year the Buffaloes score 9.8 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Bears surrender (27).

When Colorado records more than 27 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buffaloes average 147.8 fewer yards per game (260.5) than the Golden Bears give up (408.3).

The Buffaloes have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have eight takeaways .

Season Stats