Calvin Ridley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds
Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Ridley has caught 27 passes on 42 targets for 255 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 20.3% of the 207 passes thrown by his team have gone Ridley's way.
- Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 307.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Ridley did not record a catch in Week 5 against the Jets.
- Ridley has added 15 grabs for 141 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and put up 47.0 receiving yards per game.
Ridley's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Calvin Ridley
42
20.3%
27
255
1
7
20.6%
Kyle Pitts
36
17.4%
24
308
1
8
23.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
31
15.0%
25
295
4
7
20.6%
Hayden Hurst
15
7.2%
13
103
1
3
8.8%
