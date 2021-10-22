October 22, 2021
Calvin Ridley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Calvin Ridley for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ridley's Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) square off in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Ridley has caught 27 passes on 42 targets for 255 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.0 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 20.3% of the 207 passes thrown by his team have gone Ridley's way.
  • Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 307.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Ridley did not record a catch in Week 5 against the Jets.
  • Ridley has added 15 grabs for 141 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and put up 47.0 receiving yards per game.

Ridley's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Calvin Ridley

42

20.3%

27

255

1

7

20.6%

Kyle Pitts

36

17.4%

24

308

1

8

23.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

31

15.0%

25

295

4

7

20.6%

Hayden Hurst

15

7.2%

13

103

1

3

8.8%

