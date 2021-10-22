In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Calvin Ridley for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ridley's Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) square off in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Ridley has caught 27 passes on 42 targets for 255 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 20.3% of the 207 passes thrown by his team have gone Ridley's way.

Ridley has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ridley's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 307.5 yards per game through the air.

At 2.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Ridley did not record a catch in Week 5 against the Jets.

Ridley has added 15 grabs for 141 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and put up 47.0 receiving yards per game.

Ridley's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Calvin Ridley 42 20.3% 27 255 1 7 20.6% Kyle Pitts 36 17.4% 24 308 1 8 23.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 31 15.0% 25 295 4 7 20.6% Hayden Hurst 15 7.2% 13 103 1 3 8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive