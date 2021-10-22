The Carolina Panthers (3-3) are favored by 3 points as they battle to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the New York Giants (1-5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. The total is 43 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points just two times this season.

New York's games have gone over 43 points in four of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 45.9, 2.9 points above Sunday's total of 43.

The 43-point total for this game is 2.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Panthers score 5.7 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants give up (29.5).

The Panthers average 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Giants allow per outing (401.3).

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Giants' takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

So far this season New York has two wins against the spread.

The Giants have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New York's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This season the Giants average just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.0) than the Panthers surrender (20.2).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 20.2 points.

The Giants rack up 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers allow per contest (308.3).

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up more than 308.3 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

New York has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.

New York has not gone over the total in three home games this season.

This season, Giants home games average 45.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3-point favorites or more.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 47.3 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.