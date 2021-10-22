Publish date:
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Panthers vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 43 points just two times this season.
- New York's games have gone over 43 points in four of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.7 points per game, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 45.9, 2.9 points above Sunday's total of 43.
- The 43-point total for this game is 2.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 3 points or more.
- Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Panthers score 5.7 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants give up (29.5).
- The Panthers average 47.5 fewer yards per game (353.8), than the Giants allow per outing (401.3).
- This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Giants' takeaways (8).
Giants stats and trends
- So far this season New York has two wins against the spread.
- The Giants have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- New York's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This season the Giants average just 1.2 fewer points per game (19.0) than the Panthers surrender (20.2).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 20.2 points.
- The Giants rack up 52.4 more yards per game (360.7) than the Panthers allow per contest (308.3).
- New York is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up more than 308.3 yards.
- The Giants have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- New York has not covered the spread at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.
- New York has not gone over the total in three home games this season.
- This season, Giants home games average 45.8 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).
- The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3-point favorites or more.
- The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 47.3 points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
