MAC opponents meet when the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Central Michigan is favored by 5 points. The point total is set at 57.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in four of seven games this season.

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in three of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.1 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.5 points lower than the 57.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Chippewas games have an average total of 56.7 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 3.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Chippewas average just 2.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Huskies surrender (30.6).

Central Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Chippewas collect 33.3 more yards per game (442.3) than the Huskies allow per contest (409.0).

In games that Central Michigan picks up more than 409.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

In Northern Illinois' seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in four chances).

Northern Illinois' games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This season the Huskies score just 1.5 more points per game (28.4) than the Chippewas give up (26.9).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.9 points.

The Huskies average 376.9 yards per game, only 13.2 fewer than the 390.1 the Chippewas allow.

When Northern Illinois churns out more than 390.1 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Chippewas' takeaways (6).

Season Stats