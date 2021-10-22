October 22, 2021
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York

There will be player prop bet markets available for Chuba Hubbard before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (3-3) meet the New York Giants (1-5) in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has rushed 72 times for a team-high 281 yards (46.8 per game), with one touchdown.
  • He also averages 13.7 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 82 yards.
  • He has received 72 of his team's 170 carries this season (42.4%).
  • The Panthers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • The Giants have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 137.2 yards per game.
  • The Giants have conceded six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Hubbard rushed 16 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Hubbard has totaled 219 rushing yards on 53 carries (73.0 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.
  • He has added 51 receiving yards on eight catches (17.0 yards per game).

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

72

42.4%

281

1

7

24.1%

3.9

Christian McCaffrey

52

30.6%

201

1

12

41.4%

3.9

Sam Darnold

26

15.3%

110

5

6

20.7%

4.2

Royce Freeman

12

7.1%

34

0

2

6.9%

2.8

Powered By Data Skrive