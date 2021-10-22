There will be player prop bet markets available for Chuba Hubbard before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (3-3) meet the New York Giants (1-5) in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has rushed 72 times for a team-high 281 yards (46.8 per game), with one touchdown.

He also averages 13.7 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 82 yards.

He has received 72 of his team's 170 carries this season (42.4%).

The Panthers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

The Giants have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 137.2 yards per game.

The Giants have conceded six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Hubbard rushed 16 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.

Hubbard has totaled 219 rushing yards on 53 carries (73.0 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

He has added 51 receiving yards on eight catches (17.0 yards per game).

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 72 42.4% 281 1 7 24.1% 3.9 Christian McCaffrey 52 30.6% 201 1 12 41.4% 3.9 Sam Darnold 26 15.3% 110 5 6 20.7% 4.2 Royce Freeman 12 7.1% 34 0 2 6.9% 2.8

