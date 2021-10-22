Publish date:
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has rushed 72 times for a team-high 281 yards (46.8 per game), with one touchdown.
- He also averages 13.7 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 82 yards.
- He has received 72 of his team's 170 carries this season (42.4%).
- The Panthers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- The Giants have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 137.2 yards per game.
- The Giants have conceded six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Hubbard rushed 16 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Hubbard has totaled 219 rushing yards on 53 carries (73.0 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.
- He has added 51 receiving yards on eight catches (17.0 yards per game).
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
72
42.4%
281
1
7
24.1%
3.9
Christian McCaffrey
52
30.6%
201
1
12
41.4%
3.9
Sam Darnold
26
15.3%
110
5
6
20.7%
4.2
Royce Freeman
12
7.1%
34
0
2
6.9%
2.8
