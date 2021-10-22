The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0, 0-0 AAC) visit the Navy Midshipmen (1-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy is a 28-point underdog. The total is 48.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 48.5 points five of six times.

So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, 12.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51.9, 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 0.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-1-0 this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 28 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Bearcats average 43.5 points per game, 10.8 more than the Midshipmen give up per contest (32.7).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.7 points.

The Bearcats collect 75.1 more yards per game (444.8) than the Midshipmen give up per matchup (369.7).

In games that Cincinnati totals over 369.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bearcats have eight giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have eight takeaways .

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

Navy's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Midshipmen average 17.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the Bearcats surrender (13.7).

When Navy puts up more than 13.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Midshipmen rack up just 18.8 fewer yards per game (275.7) than the Bearcats allow per matchup (294.5).

In games that Navy picks up more than 294.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Midshipmen have six turnovers, 12 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (18).

Season Stats