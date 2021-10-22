Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 48.5 points five of six times.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- The two teams combine to average 61 points per game, 12.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 51.9, 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- The 49.4 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 0.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-1-0 this season.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 28 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- The Bearcats average 43.5 points per game, 10.8 more than the Midshipmen give up per contest (32.7).
- Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.7 points.
- The Bearcats collect 75.1 more yards per game (444.8) than the Midshipmen give up per matchup (369.7).
- In games that Cincinnati totals over 369.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have eight giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have eight takeaways .
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- Navy's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- The Midshipmen average 17.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the Bearcats surrender (13.7).
- When Navy puts up more than 13.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Midshipmen rack up just 18.8 fewer yards per game (275.7) than the Bearcats allow per matchup (294.5).
- In games that Navy picks up more than 294.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Midshipmen have six turnovers, 12 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (18).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Navy
43.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.5
13.7
Avg. Points Allowed
32.7
444.8
Avg. Total Yards
275.7
294.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
369.7
8
Giveaways
6
18
Takeaways
8