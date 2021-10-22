The Denver Broncos (3-3) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The over/under is set at 41 points for the contest.

Odds for Browns vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in four of six games this season.

Denver's games have gone over 41 points in two opportunities this season.

Thursday's total is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.

The 43.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.5 more than the 41 total in this contest.

The average total in Browns games this season is 49.1, 8.1 points more than Thursday's total of 41.

In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.8 points, 1.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Cleveland has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the Browns average 7.7 more points per game (26.0) than the Broncos give up (18.3).

When Cleveland records more than 18.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns rack up 81.6 more yards per game (396.3) than the Broncos give up per matchup (314.7).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 314.7 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Broncos rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Browns surrender (25.2).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.2 points.

The Broncos collect 60.6 more yards per game (368.3) than the Browns allow (307.7).

In games that Denver piles up over 307.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Browns have forced (4).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cleveland has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-2).

Cleveland has hit the over twice in three home games this year.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 47.2 points, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under (41).

On the road, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

In three road games this year, Denver has hit the over once.

This season, Broncos away games average 42.2 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (41).

