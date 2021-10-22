October 22, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (3-3) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The over/under is set at 41 points for the contest.

Odds for Browns vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in four of six games this season.
  • Denver's games have gone over 41 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Thursday's total is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.
  • The 43.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.5 more than the 41 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 49.1, 8.1 points more than Thursday's total of 41.
  • In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 42.8 points, 1.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Cleveland has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Cleveland has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Browns average 7.7 more points per game (26.0) than the Broncos give up (18.3).
  • When Cleveland records more than 18.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Browns rack up 81.6 more yards per game (396.3) than the Broncos give up per matchup (314.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 314.7 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.
  • Denver has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Broncos rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Browns surrender (25.2).
  • Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.2 points.
  • The Broncos collect 60.6 more yards per game (368.3) than the Browns allow (307.7).
  • In games that Denver piles up over 307.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Browns have forced (4).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cleveland has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • At home, as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-2).
  • Cleveland has hit the over twice in three home games this year.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 47.2 points, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under (41).
  • On the road, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) on the road as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In three road games this year, Denver has hit the over once.
  • This season, Broncos away games average 42.2 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (41).

