The Utah State Aggies (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 14th-ranked passing attack will hit the field against the Colorado State Rams (3-3, 0-0 MWC) and the 21st-ranked passing defense on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Rams are favored by 3 points in the game. The total is 58.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 58.5 points in a game this season.

Utah State and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

Friday's total is 4.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 49 points per game, 9.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents score an average of 48.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 61.9 points, 3.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In Colorado State's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Rams rack up 24.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the Aggies surrender per contest (29.5).

Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.5 points.

The Rams collect 45.1 fewer yards per game (396.2), than the Aggies give up per outing (441.3).

In games that Colorado State picks up over 441.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have five turnovers, three fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado State at SISportsbook.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Aggies score 9.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Rams allow (19.5).

When Utah State records more than 19.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Aggies collect 197.6 more yards per game (484.8) than the Rams allow per outing (287.2).

Utah State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 287.2 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Rams have forced (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats