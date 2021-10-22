Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (5-1) and the Detroit Lions (0-6) take the field in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's team-high 653 receiving yards (108.8 per game) have come via 46 receptions (68 targets), and he has seven touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 33.7% (68 total) of his team's 202 passing attempts this season.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 35.3% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 270.5 yards per game through the air.

The Lions have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Kupp was targeted 12 times, totaling 130 yards on nine receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Kupp's 21 catches have gotten him 286 yards (95.3 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 35 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 68 33.7% 46 653 7 12 35.3% Robert Woods 44 21.8% 29 353 3 7 20.6% Van Jefferson 26 12.9% 17 261 2 2 5.9% DeSean Jackson 14 6.9% 8 221 1 0 0.0%

