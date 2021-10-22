October 22, 2021
BETTING
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (5-1) and the Detroit Lions (0-6) take the field in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's team-high 653 receiving yards (108.8 per game) have come via 46 receptions (68 targets), and he has seven touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 33.7% (68 total) of his team's 202 passing attempts this season.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 35.3% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 270.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Lions have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Kupp was targeted 12 times, totaling 130 yards on nine receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Kupp's 21 catches have gotten him 286 yards (95.3 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 35 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

68

33.7%

46

653

7

12

35.3%

Robert Woods

44

21.8%

29

353

3

7

20.6%

Van Jefferson

26

12.9%

17

261

2

2

5.9%

DeSean Jackson

14

6.9%

8

221

1

0

0.0%

