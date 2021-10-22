Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's team-high 653 receiving yards (108.8 per game) have come via 46 receptions (68 targets), and he has seven touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 33.7% (68 total) of his team's 202 passing attempts this season.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 35.3% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 270.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Lions have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Kupp was targeted 12 times, totaling 130 yards on nine receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Kupp's 21 catches have gotten him 286 yards (95.3 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 35 times.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
68
33.7%
46
653
7
12
35.3%
Robert Woods
44
21.8%
29
353
3
7
20.6%
Van Jefferson
26
12.9%
17
261
2
2
5.9%
DeSean Jackson
14
6.9%
8
221
1
0
0.0%
