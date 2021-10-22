There will be player prop bets available for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) square off against the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has 173 rushing yards (34.6 ypg) on 41 carries, with one touchdown.

He's also caught 25 passes for 295 yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 123 times this season, and he's handled 41 of those attempts (33.3%).

The Falcons have thrown the football in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Miami

In his three career matchups against them, Patterson has averaged 3.7 rushing yards against the Dolphins, 3.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 125.3 yards per game.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Patterson picked up 54 yards on 14 carries.

Patterson also tacked on 60 yards on seven receptions.

Over his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 108 yards on 27 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He has added 18 catches for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 41 33.3% 173 1 5 33.3% 4.2 Mike Davis 62 50.4% 204 1 10 66.7% 3.3 Wayne Gallman 7 5.7% 31 0 0 0.0% 4.4 Matt Ryan 7 5.7% 26 0 0 0.0% 3.7

