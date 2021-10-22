Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has 173 rushing yards (34.6 ypg) on 41 carries, with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 25 passes for 295 yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 123 times this season, and he's handled 41 of those attempts (33.3%).
- The Falcons have thrown the football in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his three career matchups against them, Patterson has averaged 3.7 rushing yards against the Dolphins, 3.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 125.3 yards per game.
- The Falcons are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Patterson picked up 54 yards on 14 carries.
- Patterson also tacked on 60 yards on seven receptions.
- Over his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 108 yards on 27 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He has added 18 catches for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
41
33.3%
173
1
5
33.3%
4.2
Mike Davis
62
50.4%
204
1
10
66.7%
3.3
Wayne Gallman
7
5.7%
31
0
0
0.0%
4.4
Matt Ryan
7
5.7%
26
0
0
0.0%
3.7
