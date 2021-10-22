October 22, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) square off against the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has 173 rushing yards (34.6 ypg) on 41 carries, with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 25 passes for 295 yards (59.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 123 times this season, and he's handled 41 of those attempts (33.3%).
  • The Falcons have thrown the football in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his three career matchups against them, Patterson has averaged 3.7 rushing yards against the Dolphins, 3.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 125.3 yards per game.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (seven this year).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Patterson picked up 54 yards on 14 carries.
  • Patterson also tacked on 60 yards on seven receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 108 yards on 27 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He has added 18 catches for 224 yards (74.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

41

33.3%

173

1

5

33.3%

4.2

Mike Davis

62

50.4%

204

1

10

66.7%

3.3

Wayne Gallman

7

5.7%

31

0

0

0.0%

4.4

Matt Ryan

7

5.7%

26

0

0

0.0%

3.7

