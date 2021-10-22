Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Corey Davis ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents square off in Week 7 when Davis' New York Jets (1-4) play the New England Patriots (2-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has 20 catches (36 targets) and paces the Jets with 302 receiving yards (60.4 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Davis has been the target of 36 of his team's 171 passing attempts this season, or 21.1% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Davis has been on the receiving end of 21.4% of his team's 14 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.2% of the time while running the football 37.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

Davis is averaging 49 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Patriots, 49.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Davis, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Patriots have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 261.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons in Week 5, Davis was targeted seven times and totaled 45 yards on four receptions.

Davis' over his last three games stat line reveals 13 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown. He put up 65.7 yards per game, and was targeted 24 times.

Davis' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 36 21.1% 20 302 3 3 21.4% Keelan Cole 9 5.3% 7 160 0 0 0.0% Braxton Berrios 23 13.5% 16 156 0 1 7.1% Jamison Crowder 15 8.8% 11 85 1 5 35.7%

