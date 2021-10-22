October 22, 2021
Publish date:

D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D'Andre Swift and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) square off in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has 214 yards on 65 carries (35.7 ypg), with three touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 34 catches for 295 yards (49.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 65, or 47.4%, of his team's 137 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are ninth in the league, allowing 107.7 yards per game.
  • The Rams have conceded seven rushing touchdowns, 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Swift picked up 24 yards on 13 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He added 43 yards on five receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Swift has 91 yards on 32 carries (30.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 15 catches for 129 yards (43.0 ypg).

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

65

47.4%

214

3

13

50.0%

3.3

Jamaal Williams

59

43.1%

255

2

11

42.3%

4.3

Jared Goff

12

8.8%

73

0

2

7.7%

6.1

Kalif Raymond

1

0.7%

9

0

0

0.0%

9.0

Powered By Data Skrive