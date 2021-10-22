Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D'Andre Swift and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) square off in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has 214 yards on 65 carries (35.7 ypg), with three touchdowns.

He has tacked on 34 catches for 295 yards (49.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 65, or 47.4%, of his team's 137 rushing attempts this season.

The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are ninth in the league, allowing 107.7 yards per game.

The Rams have conceded seven rushing touchdowns, 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Swift picked up 24 yards on 13 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He added 43 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three games, Swift has 91 yards on 32 carries (30.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has 15 catches for 129 yards (43.0 ypg).

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 65 47.4% 214 3 13 50.0% 3.3 Jamaal Williams 59 43.1% 255 2 11 42.3% 4.3 Jared Goff 12 8.8% 73 0 2 7.7% 6.1 Kalif Raymond 1 0.7% 9 0 0 0.0% 9.0

