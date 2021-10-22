October 22, 2021
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. Carolina

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Daniel Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones' New York Giants (1-5) and the Carolina Panthers (3-3) face off in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones leads New York with 1,524 passing yards (254.0 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (130-for-208), tossing four touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has added 201 rushing yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 33.5 yards per game.
  • The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.1% of the time.
  • Jones accounts for 40.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 208 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The Panthers are giving up 216.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Rams, Jones had 242 yards while completing 56.9% of his passes with three interceptions.
  • Jones has put up 742 passing yards (247.3 ypg) on 62-of-104 with two touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's added 40 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

30

12.8%

23

317

0

2

7.1%

Sterling Shepard

36

15.4%

28

299

1

6

21.4%

Kenny Golladay

29

12.4%

17

282

0

1

3.6%

