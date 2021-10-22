Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. Carolina
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones leads New York with 1,524 passing yards (254.0 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (130-for-208), tossing four touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added 201 rushing yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 33.5 yards per game.
- The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.1% of the time.
- Jones accounts for 40.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 208 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The Panthers are giving up 216.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Rams, Jones had 242 yards while completing 56.9% of his passes with three interceptions.
- Jones has put up 742 passing yards (247.3 ypg) on 62-of-104 with two touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.
- He's added 40 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
30
12.8%
23
317
0
2
7.1%
Sterling Shepard
36
15.4%
28
299
1
6
21.4%
Kenny Golladay
29
12.4%
17
282
0
1
3.6%
