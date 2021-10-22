Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Daniel Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones' New York Giants (1-5) and the Carolina Panthers (3-3) face off in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones leads New York with 1,524 passing yards (254.0 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (130-for-208), tossing four touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added 201 rushing yards on 33 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 33.5 yards per game.

The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.1% of the time.

Jones accounts for 40.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 22 of his 208 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Carolina

The Panthers are giving up 216.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Panthers defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Jones had 242 yards while completing 56.9% of his passes with three interceptions.

Jones has put up 742 passing yards (247.3 ypg) on 62-of-104 with two touchdowns against four interceptions over his last three games.

He's added 40 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 30 12.8% 23 317 0 2 7.1% Sterling Shepard 36 15.4% 28 299 1 6 21.4% Kenny Golladay 29 12.4% 17 282 0 1 3.6%

