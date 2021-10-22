Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Chicago vs. Tampa Bay
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney's team-leading 306 receiving yards (51.0 per game) have come on 25 receptions (39 targets) including one touchdown.
- So far this season, 26.2% of the 149 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.
- Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have run 46.0% passing plays and 54.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Mooney racked up 15 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Buccaneers, 15.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mooney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
- This week Mooney will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (292.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Mooney put together a 45-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
- Mooney's 20 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 205 yards (68.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
39
26.2%
25
306
1
3
23.1%
Allen Robinson II
36
24.2%
21
234
1
3
23.1%
Cole Kmet
24
16.1%
14
130
0
2
15.4%
Marquise Goodwin
13
8.7%
7
75
0
1
7.7%
