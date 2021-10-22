Darnell Mooney has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (3-3) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney's team-leading 306 receiving yards (51.0 per game) have come on 25 receptions (39 targets) including one touchdown.

So far this season, 26.2% of the 149 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.

Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have run 46.0% passing plays and 54.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Mooney racked up 15 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Buccaneers, 15.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mooney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

This week Mooney will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (292.7 yards allowed per game).

At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Mooney put together a 45-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.

Mooney's 20 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 205 yards (68.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 39 26.2% 25 306 1 3 23.1% Allen Robinson II 36 24.2% 21 234 1 3 23.1% Cole Kmet 24 16.1% 14 130 0 2 15.4% Marquise Goodwin 13 8.7% 7 75 0 1 7.7%

