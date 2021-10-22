October 22, 2021
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Chicago vs. Tampa Bay

Darnell Mooney has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (3-3) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney's team-leading 306 receiving yards (51.0 per game) have come on 25 receptions (39 targets) including one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 26.2% of the 149 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.
  • Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have run 46.0% passing plays and 54.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Mooney racked up 15 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Buccaneers, 15.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mooney did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • This week Mooney will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (292.7 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Mooney put together a 45-yard performance against the Packers last week on five catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Mooney's 20 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 205 yards (68.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

39

26.2%

25

306

1

3

23.1%

Allen Robinson II

36

24.2%

21

234

1

3

23.1%

Cole Kmet

24

16.1%

14

130

0

2

15.4%

Marquise Goodwin

13

8.7%

7

75

0

1

7.7%

