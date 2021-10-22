Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Williams has collected 161 rushing yards (26.8 per game) on 47 attempts with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 72 yards (12.0 per game).
- He has received 47 of his team's 154 carries this season (30.5%).
- The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Williams had six rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Titans, 50.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Titans.
- The Titans allow 107.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
- Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Williams rushed for 62 yards on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- He tacked on three receptions for 27 yards in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Williams has racked up 131 rushing yards (43.7 per game) on 36 attempts with three touchdowns.
- He also has eight catches for 61 yards (20.3 per game).
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
47
30.5%
161
4
8
42.1%
3.4
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
65
42.2%
304
0
5
26.3%
4.7
Patrick Mahomes II
26
16.9%
184
1
5
26.3%
7.1
Tyreek Hill
4
2.6%
45
0
1
5.3%
11.3
