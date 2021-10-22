In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Darrel Williams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) and the Tennessee Titans (4-2) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has collected 161 rushing yards (26.8 per game) on 47 attempts with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 72 yards (12.0 per game).

He has received 47 of his team's 154 carries this season (30.5%).

The Chiefs, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Williams had six rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Titans, 50.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Titans.

The Titans allow 107.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.

Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Williams rushed for 62 yards on 21 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

He tacked on three receptions for 27 yards in the passing game.

During his last three games, Williams has racked up 131 rushing yards (43.7 per game) on 36 attempts with three touchdowns.

He also has eight catches for 61 yards (20.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 47 30.5% 161 4 8 42.1% 3.4 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 65 42.2% 304 0 5 26.3% 4.7 Patrick Mahomes II 26 16.9% 184 1 5 26.3% 7.1 Tyreek Hill 4 2.6% 45 0 1 5.3% 11.3

