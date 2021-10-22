October 22, 2021
BETTING
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

Before placing any wagers on Darrell Henderson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-6) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has taken 81 carries for a team-leading 372 rushing yards (62.0 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 19.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 81 of his team's 162 carries this season (50.0%).
  • The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The Lions have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 132.2 yards per game.
  • This year the Lions have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Giants, Henderson picked up 78 yards on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also caught two passes for 29 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • In his last three games, Henderson has racked up 52 carries for 249 yards (83.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has eight catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game) and one TD.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

81

50.0%

372

4

15

46.9%

4.6

Sony Michel

54

33.3%

205

1

9

28.1%

3.8

Matthew Stafford

18

11.1%

26

0

6

18.8%

1.4

Robert Woods

4

2.5%

18

0

1

3.1%

4.5

