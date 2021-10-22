Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has taken 81 carries for a team-leading 372 rushing yards (62.0 per game) with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 19.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 81 of his team's 162 carries this season (50.0%).
- The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 132.2 yards per game.
- This year the Lions have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Giants, Henderson picked up 78 yards on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- He also caught two passes for 29 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- In his last three games, Henderson has racked up 52 carries for 249 yards (83.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has eight catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game) and one TD.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
81
50.0%
372
4
15
46.9%
4.6
Sony Michel
54
33.3%
205
1
9
28.1%
3.8
Matthew Stafford
18
11.1%
26
0
6
18.8%
1.4
Robert Woods
4
2.5%
18
0
1
3.1%
4.5
