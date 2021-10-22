Before placing any wagers on Darrell Henderson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-6) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has taken 81 carries for a team-leading 372 rushing yards (62.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

He also averages 19.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 81 of his team's 162 carries this season (50.0%).

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 132.2 yards per game.

This year the Lions have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Henderson picked up 78 yards on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown.

He also caught two passes for 29 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

In his last three games, Henderson has racked up 52 carries for 249 yards (83.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has eight catches for 73 yards (24.3 per game) and one TD.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 81 50.0% 372 4 15 46.9% 4.6 Sony Michel 54 33.3% 205 1 9 28.1% 3.8 Matthew Stafford 18 11.1% 26 0 6 18.8% 1.4 Robert Woods 4 2.5% 18 0 1 3.1% 4.5

Powered By Data Skrive